Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $172.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $63.39 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

