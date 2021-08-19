Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $76,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $56,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $81,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 114.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS opened at $29.83 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.