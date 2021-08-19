Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $86,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.