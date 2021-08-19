Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WestRock by 11.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after buying an additional 325,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,788,000 after buying an additional 89,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of WestRock by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,566,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,351,000 after buying an additional 204,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of WRK opened at $49.68 on Thursday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

