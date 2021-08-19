Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Sold by NEA Management Company LLC

NEA Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,278 shares during the quarter. Eargo makes up about 2.3% of NEA Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned approximately 11.67% of Eargo worth $180,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Eargo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eargo by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eargo by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Eargo by 68.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 291,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Eargo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:EAR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 23,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,959. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a market cap of $877.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

