easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EJTTF. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

