eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,346,678 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,323 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 2.3% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $94,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,538 shares of company stock worth $1,283,160. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

eBay stock remained flat at $$72.83 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,577,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,357. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $76.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

