eCash Market Cap Tops $1.08 Billion (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. eCash has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $13.41 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00142456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00150849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,596.17 or 1.00016912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.29 or 0.00923610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.87 or 0.06739614 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,815,992,173,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.