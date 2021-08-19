Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after buying an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Ecolab by 75.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,011,000 after buying an additional 281,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.68. 5,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.35. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

