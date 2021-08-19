Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFGSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.85 price objective on shares of Eiffage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Eiffage alerts:

OTCMKTS EFGSY remained flat at $$20.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 41 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.