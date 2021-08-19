Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Financial Contrast

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Alector’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.51 Alector $21.10 million 99.54 -$190.23 million ($2.45) -10.60

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alector 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 276.54%. Alector has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.02%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alector.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -66.46% -45.62% Alector -989.97% -85.73% -45.70%

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals beats Alector on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Alector

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.