Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

ELAN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 54,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

