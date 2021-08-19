Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGO opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

