Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 134,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Electromed alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $11.54. 8,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,447. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $99.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.