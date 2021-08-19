Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $275.00

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $275.00 and last traded at $273.11, with a volume of 10995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $257.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,291,461 shares of company stock valued at $315,289,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

