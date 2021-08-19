Elliott Investment Management Sells 338,011 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,718,121.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get E2open Parent alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,988,000.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.