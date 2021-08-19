Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Sold by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $99,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

