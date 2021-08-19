Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Short Interest Update

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:ENBL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $76,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $97,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

