Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €6.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.60 ($11.29).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

