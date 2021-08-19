Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp Sells 113,000 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 113,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $132,227.92.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $88,230.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $60,500.00.

Shares of CHRA opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $149.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.33. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.24% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

