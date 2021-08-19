Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ESOA remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,524. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19. Energy Services of America has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07).

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

