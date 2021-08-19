Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Up 23.9% in July

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EGIEY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 27,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,174. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $594.58 million for the quarter.

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

