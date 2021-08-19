Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Stock Price Up 19%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC) rose 19% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 2,608,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 763% from the average daily volume of 302,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

About Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

