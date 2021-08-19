Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

