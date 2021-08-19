EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stake Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 198.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after buying an additional 191,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock worth $36,473,214 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $622.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.00 and a 52-week high of $628.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

