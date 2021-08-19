EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 188,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,763.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $36,473,214 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $621.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,737. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.00 and a 12 month high of $628.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $545.89.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.