EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $567.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $619.56. 1,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,737. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $301.00 and a 52-week high of $628.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $545.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $36,473,214 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

