Epiq Partners LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics comprises about 2.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,574,000 after acquiring an additional 470,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 112.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.53. 16,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,547. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

