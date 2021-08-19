Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 19,000 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 3.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.45. 50,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,992. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34.

