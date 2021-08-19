Epiq Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FLT traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.45. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLT shares. increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

