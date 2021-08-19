Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $330.00 at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Barclays from $285.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

NYSE EFX opened at $254.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.87. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Equifax by 12.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 714.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

