Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Matterport Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Matterport in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matterport’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

MTTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Matterport has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

