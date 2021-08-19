Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $168.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,526,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

