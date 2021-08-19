Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

ZEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of ZEV stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

