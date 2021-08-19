ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0389 on Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $57,342.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 45.3% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 205% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,697,420 coins and its circulating supply is 29,418,086 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

