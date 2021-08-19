Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $179.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 147.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

