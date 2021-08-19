Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Short Interest Update

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.39. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $662.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 142,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,342,000 after purchasing an additional 124,935 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 788,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.