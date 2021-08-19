Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Euronav by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $9.98.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.