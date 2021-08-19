Evans Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.60 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,727. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,191 shares of company stock worth $199,276. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBN shares. Hovde Group cut Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

