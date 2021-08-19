EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 18.30 and last traded at 18.30. Approximately 3,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 478,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

