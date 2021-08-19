Everex (EVX) Price Tops $0.53

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Everex has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $286,703.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.12 or 0.00865177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

