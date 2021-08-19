EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report sales of $128.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.14 million and the highest is $130.00 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $116.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $490.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.60 million to $494.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $554.06 million, with estimates ranging from $543.30 million to $572.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,721 shares of company stock worth $1,174,328. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 107,658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOP opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,297.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

