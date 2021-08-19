Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 372,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15. Evogene has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

