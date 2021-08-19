Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $34.00 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

