Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 11,532 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of Avanos Medical worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,428,000 after buying an additional 287,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,263,000 after buying an additional 57,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.45. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

