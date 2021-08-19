Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

