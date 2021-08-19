Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,810,000 after purchasing an additional 429,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $248.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

