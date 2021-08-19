Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Nevro worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nevro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro stock opened at $108.75 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.45. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. TheStreet cut shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

