Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after purchasing an additional 110,904 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN stock opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

