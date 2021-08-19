Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,818 shares of company stock worth $116,098,339. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $259.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.23. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.77, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

